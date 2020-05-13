formerly of Fitchburg; 87
LEOMINSTER
Robert J. LeBlanc, 87, of Leominster, a former longtime resident of Gloria Avenue, Fitchburg, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at University of Massachusetts – Memorial Hospital, Worcester. Mr. LeBlanc was born in Fitchburg, October 30, 1932 one of nine children born to Hilaire and Alma (LeBlanc) LeBlanc and resided much of his life in Fitchburg before moving to Leominster twenty years ago. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg and the Fitchburg Retired Men's Club. He enjoyed playing cribbage and watching the Boston sports teams. For nearly twenty years, Mrs. LeBlanc worked as a machinist at General Electric Company in Fitchburg, retiring in 1995. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Claire E. (Lystila) LeBlanc; his brother and sister in law, Norman and Annette LeBlanc of Fitchburg; his sister, Claire M. Boudreau of Fitchburg; his brother in law, Leonard Lystila and his wife, Marie of Fitchburg and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Gerard J. LeBlanc, Emile J. LeBlanc, Theresa M. LeBlanc, Annette M. LeBlanc, Pauline M. LeBlanc all of Fitchburg and Alfred J. LeBlanc of Pennsylvania.
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral services and burial will be held privately. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 13, 2020.