March 3, 2019, age 74



WESTMINSTER, MA - Robert John Mangold was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on July 30, 1944 to Robert P. Mangold and Frances (Rondos) Mangold, both deceased. Bob was a World War II baby, born as his father served in the Pacific as a Seabee officer in the U.S. Navy. He grew up in Hudson, N.Y., spending his early years first in a house near Hudson center, then on an apple farm on the outskirts where his love of nature and gardening began. The family was devastated when Bob's younger brother David died of spinal meningitis at the age of four.



Bob went to Hudson schools and joined the Air Force in 1962. He served as a military policeman. One of the duties of U.S.-based military police was to serve as Honor Guard escorts for deceased soldiers brought home from Vietnam. This experience influenced Bob's world views for the rest of his life.



Post-military, he lived in Hudson, N.Y., New York City and Hartford, CT before marrying Nancy Freije and settling in Billerica, MA, where they raised their three children. During the years in Billerica, Bob was involved in youth programs as a Cub Scout Master, Boy Scout Leader, and Little League baseball umpire. The family enjoyed camping and fishing trips when the children were young.



He worked for 25 years as a salesman and construction estimator for Barker Steel Corp., eventually leaving to run his own company. After several years, he closed that business and worked for a couple of commercial construction firms before retiring in 2006.



In 2003, Bob and his wife Ann moved to Westminster, MA where he lived until his recent death. Bob was famous among friends and family for his cooking talents and for his outgoing personality. He lived each day with humor and spontaneity, engaging people in conversation wherever he went. To meet him was to become a friend.



Bob is survived by his wife Ann (Dolan) Mangold, his daughter Amy (Mangold) Labrecque, her husband Kyle and their son Joseph of Seabrook, N.H., his son John Robert Mangold, his wife Tracey, their children Jack, Ava and Aiden of Mashpee, MA, and his son David Michael Mangold, his wife Tania and their sons Dominic and Vincent of Willow Springs, N.C. He is survived by his sister Ellen Mangold of Orlando, FL. Bob was close to many nieces and nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. His enthusiasm and infectious humor will be missed by all and the many happy times with him will be remembered forever.



