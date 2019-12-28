|
|
of Fitchburg
Fitchburg
Robert John Murray, of Fitchburg entered into rest, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucy Murray (nee Mistretto). Devoted father of Kathleen and Richard Brody of Marblehead, Patricia and Kevin Merrill of Killington, VT, John and Kathryn Murray of Fitchburg, Margaret Anderson of Leominster, Peter and Tina Murray of San Bernardino, CA, and the late Paul Murray and Michael Murray. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Lyndsay, Rachel, Eric, Kate, Mallory, Kincaid, Beth and Ellen. Also survived by three great-grandchildren.
Bob served in the U.S. Army Air Corp and the Massachusetts Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Master Sargent. He was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. Following his military service he worked as a Department of the Army civilian at Fort Devens until his retirement in 1981. Known fondly as "Coach" to many in the Greater Fitchburg Area for the past sixty years, Bob served as either head or assistant volleyball coach at Fitchburg State University, St. Bernard's High School, and area athletic associations, such as Turners. As the winningest volleyball coach in the history of Fitchburg State, he is a member of the University's Athletic Hall of Fame. Recognizing a need for a volleyball program to meet the competitive athletic interest of local female youth, Bob became the first coach of St. Bernard's High School. This worthwhile achievement received special acknowledgement by the Massachusetts Girls Volleyball Coaches Association, which named Bob to its prestigious Hall of Fame. Additionally, Bob was a lifelong member of the British American Club, including having held the position of Club Treasurer.
Murray
A celebration of his life will be held between 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, MA on Sunday, December 29 th.
The funeral Mass will be held on Monday December 30th at 10:00 am in St. Bernard's Parish at St. Camillus Church. Burial will follow in Saint Bernards Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Robert John Murray
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 28, 2019