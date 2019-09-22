|
|
Robert Joseph "BJ" Cormier
formerly of Fitchburg, MA; 61
Robert Joseph "BJ" Cormier of Downey, CA passed away peacefully at home at 61 years of age on August 08, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born December 15,1957 in Fitchburg, MA, he came to California in the early 1970's.
He graduated from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, CA and was a drummer in the marching band. Served in the US Army where he was training to be a medic. He retired in 2015 after 32 years working for the Los Angeles MTA as an Equipment Records Specialist.
He is survived by life long friend and companion Terrie Dawson of Buena Park, CA. His sons Robert Cormier "Jr" of Harbor City, CA., Nicolas Cormier of Seal Beach, CA, granddaughter Lexi Cormier of PA. and Cody Cormier of Downey, CA. Brothers and Sisters Jean and husband Kenneth of Illinois, Patricia Cormier of Fitchburg, MA., John Cormier of Florida, Gerald Cormier and his wife Linda of Pepperell, MA., Joan and her husband Raymond Martel of Lunenburg, MA., George Cormier of Washington, Judith and her husband Jon Buckmaster of Leominster, and Richard Cormier and his wife Cathy of Texas, and numerous family members that he loved dearly.
A prayer service and internment will be held on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019