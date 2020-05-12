78, Loving Husband, Father
and Grandfather
Leominster
Robert L. Mikels, 78, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital from complications of Congestive Heart Failure.
He leaves his wife, Susan D. (Hobbs) Mikels; one son, Jamey C. Mikels and his wife Michaela of Wilmington, DE; one daughter, Judith M. Caron and her husband Phillip of Gardner; six grandchildren, Amanda Mikels, Preston Mikels, Donovan Mikels, Jessica Christian and her husband Ryan, Joshua Caron and Matthew Caron; Two great-grandchildren, Camden Larkin and Raegan Christian; three step-children, Gordon Noyes IV of AZ, Eric Noyes and his wife Denise and Tara Amendola and her husband Dana of MA; one granddaughter Abigail Noyes; five brothers, George Mikels and his wife Joan of OR, Edward Mikels and his wife Linda, Paul Mikels, Gary Mikels and his wife Lisa all of CA and David Mikels and his wife Anna of MA; one sister, Joy Waling and her husband John of MI and several nieces and nephews.
Robert is predeceased by two brothers, William Mikels and Barry Mikels; two sisters, Donna Mikels and Beverly McDonald.
He was born in Ayer on February 27, 1942, a son of the late Leon J. and Priscilla (Buss) Mikels. Robert was a graduate of Wachusett High School. He served in the US Airforce as an SGT, during the Vietnam War from 1964-1968. Robert worked as a woodworker at the Carvers Guild in W. Groton. He loved doing woodworking projects and spending time with his family.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Robert will be held privately and his burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005
Please visit our website to leave an online condolence or further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, have been entrusted with Robert's funeral arrangements.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Robert L. Mikels
and Grandfather
Leominster
Robert L. Mikels, 78, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital from complications of Congestive Heart Failure.
He leaves his wife, Susan D. (Hobbs) Mikels; one son, Jamey C. Mikels and his wife Michaela of Wilmington, DE; one daughter, Judith M. Caron and her husband Phillip of Gardner; six grandchildren, Amanda Mikels, Preston Mikels, Donovan Mikels, Jessica Christian and her husband Ryan, Joshua Caron and Matthew Caron; Two great-grandchildren, Camden Larkin and Raegan Christian; three step-children, Gordon Noyes IV of AZ, Eric Noyes and his wife Denise and Tara Amendola and her husband Dana of MA; one granddaughter Abigail Noyes; five brothers, George Mikels and his wife Joan of OR, Edward Mikels and his wife Linda, Paul Mikels, Gary Mikels and his wife Lisa all of CA and David Mikels and his wife Anna of MA; one sister, Joy Waling and her husband John of MI and several nieces and nephews.
Robert is predeceased by two brothers, William Mikels and Barry Mikels; two sisters, Donna Mikels and Beverly McDonald.
He was born in Ayer on February 27, 1942, a son of the late Leon J. and Priscilla (Buss) Mikels. Robert was a graduate of Wachusett High School. He served in the US Airforce as an SGT, during the Vietnam War from 1964-1968. Robert worked as a woodworker at the Carvers Guild in W. Groton. He loved doing woodworking projects and spending time with his family.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Robert will be held privately and his burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005
Please visit our website to leave an online condolence or further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, have been entrusted with Robert's funeral arrangements.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Robert L. Mikels
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2020.