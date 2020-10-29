Robert "Bob" Michael Connors, 79, of Tallahassee, FL and Apalachicola, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was surrounded by family, friends, and caring staff while in the loving care of Big Bend Hospice.
Bob was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on July 27, 1941 to Herbert and Marie Connors. Bob was very proud of his firefighter Dad and loved his Mom dearly. He enjoyed growing up in Fitchburg with his brother and sisters, Brian, Kathy and Mary. He attended St. Bernard's High School where he excelled at basketball and football and, as he would jokingly say, "and not so much at academics." Later in life, Bob was inducted into the St. Bernard's Football Hall of Fame. He went on to play college football at the University of Massachusetts, and then attended Fitchburg State College where he received a Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 1965. He received his Masters of Science in Special Education from Boston College in 1966.
Always an advocate for public education and a strong proponent for those with special needs, Bob had a long and influential career in public education. He worked for the Florida Department of Education as a consultant. During this time, he established the First Public School program for Autistic children in Florida. He then worked for the Leon County Schools as Assistant Superintendent. After leaving the school system, he was Bureau Chief for Exceptional Student Education for the Florida Department of Education (DOE), and for a time, he was appointed Assistant Deputy Director of Florida Public Schools. After transferring from the Florida DOE, he worked at FSU with the Florida Online High School Project and numerous other programs before retiring permanently to Apalachicola, Florida. Throughout his entire career, Bob received numerous educational awards and remained involved in the Special Olympics of Florida as board chair and a dedicated volunteer. He was also on the governing board of the National Council for Exceptional Children and president of the Florida Federation Council for Exceptional Children. Bob remained a fierce advocate for adults and students with disabilities throughout his lifetime.
Even though retired, he was never one to sit still for long as he developed a non-profit organization, Franklin's Promise, in Apalachicola to help with the coordination of all social services in Franklin County. He also helped to create the Franklin County Food Pantry. This last community endeavor was near and dear to his heart. Bob had a giving spirit and a heart for community service.
Bob loved to travel, especially to Boston, Cape Cod, Maine, and Ireland. He was a die-hard Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was always quick to banter jokingly with anyone who could handle it. He loved a good argument over politics or sports and never turned down an invitation to golf. He enjoyed laughter, Irish music, good times, good jokes, and always a good cigar.
Bob's family meant the world to him and he was always very proud of each and every one of them. He is survived by his wife, Beverley Miklos Connors of Apalachicola, FL; his son, Michael Connors (Heather) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandsons, Caelan and Channing Connors; siblings, Brian Connors (predeceased in May), Kathy Connors of Franklin, MA and Mary Bourque (Bob) of Townsend, MA; step-daughters, Kim Blanton Beaty (Dan) and Michelle Blanton of Tallahassee, FL; granddaughters, Allison and Meredith Beaty; five nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Tallahassee, FL
For those who wish to make a donation in Bob's name, below are two organizations close to his heart:
•Special Olympics of Florida, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, Florida, 34711
•Franklin County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 276, Apalachicola, 32329 (please put "food only" in the message line of your donation) View the online memorial for Robert M. Connors