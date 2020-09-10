1/1
Robert P. DiNapoli Jr.
1959 - 2020
Robert P. DiNapoli Jr., 60, formerly of Leominster, passed away September 7 in his home with his loving family at his side.

Bob was born on December 29, 1959 in Boston the son of Robert P. DiNapoli Sr. and Mary Ann (Vincent) DiNapoli.

He grew up in Littleton and Groton, he was a 1976 Graduate of Groton Dunstable High School. He started his career as an automotive technician for Dick Powell in Groton. After working for Saab Dealerships he ventured out on his own as a proprietor opening European Auto Werks in Leominster from 1991-2017.

Bob is survived by his wife Kathleen (McDonald) DiNapoli, his father and stepmother Bob and Rosalie DiNapoli of Dennis. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Ann and stepfather Robert Hanna , and his beloved springer spaniel Baas . He is also survived by his sisters Mary Billmaier and her husband Tom of Colorado, Dottie Johnson and her husband Bruce of Oregon,. Robby Westenkirchner and her husband Dave of Indiana, and brother Rich DiNapoli and his wife Maureen of Harvard, and many loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the Beacon Hospice of Hyannis, CCHC Dimentia and Alzheimers Caregivers , Boston Center for Memory for their support. In Lieu of flowers to: CCHC Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregivers, 4 Bayview St., west Yarmouth Ma 02673 or Beacon Hospice, 68 Center St., suite 19, Hyannis, MA 02601

Robert DiNapoli Jr.

His Funeral will be held on Saturday September 12, from THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leominster with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Leo's Church 108 Main St. Leominster. Burial services will be private. Calling Hours at the Funeral Home will be on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Curley-Marchand Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leo's Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley-Marchand Funeral Home
89 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8254
