Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
1960 - 2020
Robert P. Godfrey Jr. Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Robert P. Godfrey Jr., 59 passed away on Friday, January 10. At Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster.

He was born on November 2, 1960 in Methuen a son of Robert Godfrey Sr. and Joanne (Poirier) Godfrey.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Darlene (Grandmaison) Godfrey, three sons, Robert Godfrey III of Boise, Idaho, Joshua Godfrey and Joey Godfrey both of Fitchburg, grandchildren, Makayla, Hannah, Robert IV, Jaykob, and Kylee. He is also survived by his mother Joanne Godfrey and three brothers, Scott Godfrey, Kenny Godfrey, Dave Godfrey, He is predeceased by his father Robert Godfrey Sr. and his sister, Donna Godfrey.

Mr. Godfrey was an accomplished stone mason and the proud owner of Godfrey Brothers Masonry for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family at Hampton Beach, camping, fishing, playing blackjack and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Godfrey

Calling hours are from 5-8 on Tuesday, January 14 at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, January 15 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the RB Racing Charity, 500 Old Union Turnpike, Lancaster MA 01523.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020
