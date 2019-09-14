|
Robert Paul Quirk Jr. was born in Leominster, Massachusetts on March 15, 1939 to the late Alice B (O'Leary) Quirk and Robert P Quirk Sr.
Bob passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was a graduate of Leominster High School and went on to graduate from Worcester Junior College. He was also a Navy Veteran serving from 1958-1960. Bob worked for Boston Gas Company (now known as national grid) for 32 years before retiring in 1995.
Bob and his late wife Sandra enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida for over 20 years. His passions were his family, love of the outdoors and keeping his property immaculate. He loved his lawn and took great pride in it. Believe me, you would not be able to find a single weed in it! There wasn't anything that Bob couldn't fix, repair or alter, his attention to detail was amazing. When Bob's grandchildren were young he loved creating wooden toys. One of his masterpieces being a baby stroller which looked like a mini suv and passers by would stop and ask where he got it in admiration.
Bob was an avid sports fan and loved his New England teams, he also found pleasure in watching the Mecum auto auctions, Blue Bloods and Chicago PD. Bob also loved his early morning rides to the coffee shop to gossip with all his buddies about Leominster's latest news.
Bob is predeceased by his Parents, wife Sandra Quirk and sister Maryjane Signore.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert Quirk and wife, Lauren of Leominster, a daughter, Jenifer Wornham of Leominster and grandchildren, Kyle and Kallie Wornham, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bob also leaves his companion of several years, Carol Millette and their rescue dog "Gronk". Bob and Carol enjoyed traveling and going on many adventures together. Carol remained by Bob's side throughout his illness and selflessly took care of him.
A special thanks to GVNA Healthcare and the wonderful staff at Always on Call who did their best to make Bob feel comfortable and cared for.
A graveside service with military honors for Bob will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 11am in St. Leo Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster, will be held on Monday, September 16th from 5~ 7pm. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to: American Humane Society, 1400 16th St NW, Suite 360, Washington, DC 20036, Or your . www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
