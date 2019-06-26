Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Robert Paul Walsh "Football" 71

Owner of Walsh Foundation

Fitchburg

Robert Paul "Football" Walsh, 71, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Home after an illness.

Robert leaves his loving brothers and right-hand man, William Walsh of Fitchburg and Paul LaFond of Templeton; his two sons, Robert Douglas Peeler and his wife Jennifer of Hartland, VT, Andrew J. Walsh and his wife Madeline of Baldwinville; four grandchildren, Nora Peeler, Hayden Peeler, Patrick Walsh and Sean Walsh and his longtime companion of 22 years, Linda Murach of Westminster.

Robert was born in Fitchburg on March 4, 1948 a son of the late Joseph Paul and Lorraine M. (Richards) Walsh. He was the owner and operator of Walsh Foundations.

He enjoyed antiquing, car shows, going to yard sales and motorcycles.

Robert's family would like to thank the Gardner Rehab as well as the GVNA Hospice for the treatment and care provided to Robert.

Walsh

Robert's funeral will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Off St. Bernard Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

Calling hours will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 26, 2019
