Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Street
Winchendon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Babb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Babb Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert R. Babb Jr. Obituary
Leominster Robert R. Babb Jr., passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital May 29, 2019. He was born in Westbrook, Maine, son of the late Robert and Irene (Caron) Babb. Robert graduated with a Master's Degree from the University of Maine. He then joined the Marines and was Honorably Discharged as a Corporal.

Mr. Babb worked for MIT in Boston as an accountant until his retirement. He has resided at the Village Rest Home in Leominster, MA, for the last five years. He was an avid hunter and sportsman. Babb Burial with Military Honors will take place Friday, June 7th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements. To Light A Candle or Leave A Message of Condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Robert R. Babb Jr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now