Leominster Robert R. Babb Jr., passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital May 29, 2019. He was born in Westbrook, Maine, son of the late Robert and Irene (Caron) Babb. Robert graduated with a Master's Degree from the University of Maine. He then joined the Marines and was Honorably Discharged as a Corporal.
Mr. Babb worked for MIT in Boston as an accountant until his retirement. He has resided at the Village Rest Home in Leominster, MA, for the last five years. He was an avid hunter and sportsman. Babb Burial with Military Honors will take place Friday, June 7th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements. To Light A Candle or Leave A Message of Condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 5, 2019