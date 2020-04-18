|
Fitchburg
Robert R. "Bobby" Bourgault, 56 passed away on Wednesday, April 15 at UMass Hospital in Worcester.
Bobby was born in Fitchburg on July 27, 1963 a son of Robert W. and Mary P. (Costa) Bourgault.
Besides his mother he is survived by his daughter, Shavon (Bourgault) Hardy and her husband, Philip of Fitchburg, sons, Nicholas Bourgault and his fiance, Jacqui Charron of Sterling, and son Kyle Bourgault of Fitchburg. His sister, Lucinda Racine and her husband, Brian of Ashburnham, brother, Matthew Bourgault and his wife Sonya of Neosho, MO. He was also a beloved Papa to his three grandchildren, Felicity and Frederick Hardy and Nicholas J. Bourgault. He also leaves his former wife, Sharon Brousseau of Fitchburg and several nieces and nephews.
Bobby is predeceased by his brother, Stephen Bourgault and his father Robert W. Bourgault. Bobby was previously employed at Dibara Enterprises of Fitchburg, Phill's Auto Body in Fitchburg and was a part of Fitchburg Towing Association. He also worked for Westview Landscaping in Fitchburg and was a diesel mechanic for MART in Gardner.
He coached Fitchburg youth soccer during the late 80s and early 90s. He was a member of the St. Josephs Club in Fitchburg.
Bobby graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1982 and was a member of the FHS jazz stage band and FHS Ice hockey team.
For many years Bobby took pride in his candy apple red Pontiac GTO which he entered in many car shows up and down the east coast.
Services will be held at a later date and will be updated in the sentinel.
View the online memorial for Robert R. "Bobby" Bourgault
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020