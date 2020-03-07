|
Robert R. MacMaster, 76, of Townsend, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Keystone Center, Leominster.
His wife of 53 years, Marcia W. (Fairbanks) MacMaster died in March 2017.
Bob was born in Fitchburg, June 6, 1943, a son of Robert W. and Phyllis V. (Ross) MacMaster and resided much of his life in Townsend. He was a member of the last high school class to graduate from Spaulding Memorial School in Townsend.
For 20 years Bob served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1982 at the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his retirement from the armed forces, Bob worked for twelve years at Fort Devens for the Department of Defense as the Director of Communications.
He enjoyed skeet & trap shooting and was a member and past president of the North Leominster Rod & Gun Club. He was a member of South End Social Club in Fitchburg and the Franco American Club in Leominster. Many years ago he had been active in the Townsend Little League Program.
Bob leaves three sons, Thomas MacMaster and his wife Lisa of Fitchburg, Brian MacMaster of Townsend, David MacMaster and his wife, Renee, of West Boylston; a brother, James MacMaster and his wife, Terry of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Trevor, Derek, Jacob, Joseph, Andrew and Riely MacMaster.
Funeral services with military honors will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center.
Calling hours are from 4-7PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, Townsend.
For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
