Robert R. Saunders Sr., 69, of Leominster, died September 30, 2019, in Fitchburg Health Care. He was born in Lubbock, Texas, August 3, 1950, son of the late Keton A. and Anna Lee (Kelly) Saunders. Robert worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He served in the US Navy from January of 1972 through October 1983.
Robert is survived by two sons; Robert Saunders Jr., of Falmouth, MA and Corey Saunders, three daughters; Kendra Saunders of So. Dennis, MA, Jennifer Saunders and Heather Saunders, along with grandchildren Sylus Saunders and Xyander Mark.
A service with Military Honors will be held in Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019