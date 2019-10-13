Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Bourne National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Robert R. Saunders Sr.


1950 - 2019
of Leominster

Leominster

Robert R. Saunders Sr., 69, of Leominster, died September 30, 2019, in Fitchburg Health Care. He was born in Lubbock, Texas, August 3, 1950, son of the late Keton A. and Anna Lee (Kelly) Saunders. Robert worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He served in the US Navy from January of 1972 through October 1983.

Robert is survived by two sons; Robert Saunders Jr., of Falmouth, MA and Corey Saunders, three daughters; Kendra Saunders of So. Dennis, MA, Jennifer Saunders and Heather Saunders, along with grandchildren Sylus Saunders and Xyander Mark.

Saunders

A service with Military Honors will be held in Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM.

To light candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
