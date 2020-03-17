|
|
NOTE: CHANGE OF SCHEDULE FOR VISITATION TOWNSEND: Robert L "Bob" Rebholz, 69, of Townsend, formerly of Watertown, Lincoln, Carlisle, and Cambridge, died Saturday evening, March 7, 2020 at health Alliance – Leominster Hospital. Bob was born in Winthrop, May 20, 1950, a son of the late John B and Anne L. (Azarian) Rebholz and grew up in Revere and Swampscott. He graduated from Swampscott High School where he played football. He continued his education at the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. He worked over 20 years in the construction industry and for the past 5 years has been dedicated to being a consistent face to the students and families he transported for Vanpool. Bob enjoyed building strong bonds with the families he served as van driver and with the co-workers he encountered along the way. Robert started serving his community as a local soccer coach in the 90's. Bob very much enjoyed serving his local community members and helping those he encountered which lead him to his service of 9 years as a member of the Board of Selectman in Townsend. He continued his service to the citizens of Townsend by serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals until the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Pettit; a son, Nicolas Rebholz and fiancé Tara Colardeau of Townsend; his daughter Isa Rebholz and significant other Asa Boisvert of Westminster; his brother Brian Rebholz and wife Cheryl of Revere along with nieces, nephews and cousins he loved deeply. In April 2017 he was preceded in death by his older sister Lois Hussey of Swampscott. Robert was fiercely loyal, loving and always full of comedic relief. He was an avid animal lover (though he would never admit it!) and shared a strong bond with his pets through the years. THE MEMORIAL VISITATION SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY MARCH 21st HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO A TIME AND DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED. Please continue to monitor this website as schedules will be posted here as they become available. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Robert's name to Sterling Animal Shelter or the American Diabetes Association (ADA)
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Mar. 17 to Mar. 31, 2020