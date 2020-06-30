Lunenburg
Robert S. Tremblay, 86 passed away on June 27 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital. Please see www.brandonfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Tremblay
Funeral services are private.
Robert S. Tremblay
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.