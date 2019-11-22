|
|
Robert W. Guillemette
of North Port, FL,
formerly of Pepperell
PEPPERELL - Robert W. Guillemette, 65, of North Port, FL, formerly of Pepperell, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, at 10 AM at St. Catherine Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, from 4 to 7 PM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019