On Tuesday, April 3, 2019, Robert Wayne Mullen, passed away due to complications of a stroke, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 60.



Robert, or Bobby, to those who affectionately knew and loved him, was born in Concord, MA on May 19, 1958 to Edward W. Mullen and Dorothy H. (Noonan) Mullen. He was the youngest of his seven siblings. From an early age, the most important thing to him was, and always had been, his family.



He started his career as a craftsman, learning at his father's elbow. Never any task or job that he couldn't master. One of his greatest joys before becoming a father and grandfather, was being the best uncle any of his nieces and nephews could ask for. He was a master story teller, as he loved recounting stories about his family and friends and all the fun times they would have together. He was a master of impersonations which brought so much life and character to the stories he always told. One of his greatest gifts to his family was laughter. He gave the gift of joy and happiness to all who knew and loved him. He had a smile that could light up the darkest room. He loved cracking jokes and hearing people laugh.



Along with making people smile, Bobby loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, bike riding, and spending time in the White Mountains of NH and walking along the sandy beaches of Cape Cod with his loved ones. He loved classic cars and enjoyed going to car shows to admire the muscle cars he grew up with, as he had a need for speed and liked to "drive fast and take chances," as we would say. His favorite treat was enjoying banana split ice cream sundaes any time of year. He adored the time spent with his best friend of 35 years, Mike Blood, and Mike was often the center of many of Bobby's stories.



His daughters and granddaughter adored him to the fullest. They cherished every moment spent with him, even if it was just sitting outside talking. He loved watching his granddaughter, Carly's soccer games and cheering her on from the sidelines. His children and his granddaughter were his pride and joy.



Bobby is survived by his mother, Dorothy H. Mullen, his children, daughter, Sondra Tillinghast and son-in-law Jason Tillinghast, daughter, Racquel Mullen and son-in-law Jamie Delahunt, daughter, Emily Coleman, and his granddaughter Carly Rose Tillinghast. He is survived by his siblings, sister Mary Cail and brother-in-law, John Cail, sister, Anne Barry and brother-in-law James "Russ" Gahan, brother Edward W Mullen Jr, sister Dorothy Brown, sister Judith Tully and brother-in-law John Tully, sister, Colleen Davieau and brother-in-law Charles Davieau, as well as 34 nieces, and 36 nephews.



He is pre-deceased by his father, Edward W. Mullen, baby brother, John Mullen, brother-in-law William R. Brown, nephew Colby Andrew Jordan, great niece Emma Gahan, and his great nephew, Thomas Mullen. MULLEN Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. The family will greet loved ones from 3-5 pm with a funeral service immediately following at 5pm.







