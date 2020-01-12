Home

Roberta Mary (Kincaid) Whitney, 82, of Fitchburg formerly of Ashby has passed away on January 08, 2020 surrounded by family. She will now be joining her late husband James where they will buried together in the National Veterans cemetery. She will be deeply missed by her sisters Ruth Ann and Kathy, her brothers Ronnie and Jimmy and 5 children James, Ray, Karen, Sandra and Sharon and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her twin brother Robert and brother Ricky. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved to spend her time gardening, reading and doing puzzles.

There will be no services held and a private celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
