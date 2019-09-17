|
|
formerly of Fitchburg
Ocala, FL
Roderick Michael Warren, Sr., 70, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully in Florida.
Known to all as "Rod", he was a veteran of the Vietnam War (1969-1971). His country called him to service on his 21st birthday in 1969, where he earned several medals including two Purple Hearts, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Overseas Bars and Combat Infantryman's Badge. He trained in Advanced Light Weapons.
Rod grew up and lived nearly his whole life in Fitchburg. He was the first and only son of Raymond Oscar and Beverly Margaret (Roderick) Warren. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, Class of 1967. He enjoyed playing basketball with his school buddies, best friend, Rusty, and cousin William Hill. Rod was a true Patriots fan!
Before retiring, he worked as a laboratory technician at the Gary Chemical Corp. in Leominster. Several years ago, Rod relocated to Ocala, FL; Once there, he was able to spend his last years with his sons, Rod Jr., and Scott. Rod was known for his compassionate and loving personality, bringing a calm sense of what it feels like to gather with family and friends on holidays or a day at the lake. He shared that gift with all of us, from coast to coast.
He is survived by his sons, Jamison P. Warren, Roderick M. Warren, Jr., and Scott K. Warren. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Shawn, Tricia, and Gabrielle, and sisters, Linda Travers of Kent, WA, and Christine Hall of Auburn, WA; a brother, Paul LaDue of Phoenix, AZ, and his aunt, Pamela (Roderick) Lehane of Fitchburg.
He was predeceased by both parents and his sister Rebecca Ann (Warren) Payne.
Warren
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, September 20, from 11:00am – 1:00pm. Burial will follow in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
Flowers may be sent or consider a memorial contribution to a .
View the online memorial for Roderick Michael Warren Sr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019