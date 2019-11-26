|
Roger A. Drury Sr.,75, of Fitchburg died Saturday, November 23rd at home after an illness surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was born October 5, 1944 in Fitchburg son of Rodney C. and Mildred (Raymond) Drury.
Roger retired from Hollingsworth and Vose Paper Co of West Groton in 2006 after working there for 15 years. Prior to this he had worked for the Great American Plastic Co of Fitchburg where he was present for the explosion and fire in 1980 and after escaping the building went back in to rescue a fellow worker.
He leaves his wife of 54 years Nancy (Sullivan) Drury, 1 son; Roger A. Drury Jr of Fitchburg, 3 daughters; Lynn Wiltshire of Gardner, Ann Yelle of Phillipston and Nancy Rolle of Gardner, 8 grandchildren; Laticia, Xavier, D'ana, Elijah, Gisemi, Nicholas, Samantha and Sarah, 13 great-grandchildren and his sister Nancy Drury of Ashburnham.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Stephen R. Moorcroft, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019