Roger J. Albert 89, of Salem, New Hampshire passed away suddenly on January 31, 2018. Roger was born in Shirley, MA. on September 9, 1929 to the late Dominic and Amanda (Joyal) Albert.



Roger was a 20 year navy retiree who attained the rank of Aviation Boatman Mate Chief Petty Officer (E9). His service to our country and the Navy was extensive including duty on many aircrafts carriers including the USS Siboney, USS Cabot, USS Leyte and the USS Constellation. Roger received numerous awards, good conduct, Europe Occupation Service medal, National Defense Medal and Armed Forces Expedition Medal (Cuba). After his retirement from the Navy he was employed as a Mechanical Engineering Technician/ Equipment Specialist for Catapults and arresting gear by the Naval Air Engineering center in Philadelphia PA, The Naval Air Warfare Center in Lakehurst NJ. At the Naval Air System Command in Washington D.C. for new construction of Nuclear Aircraft carriers, the USS Eisenhower and the USS Carl Vincent at Newport News VA.



During his 43 years of Naval Service, his duties took him to most of the US Naval Carriers east and west, and most US Naval Air Fields from San Diego, Cal. Yokuska Japan, Diego Garcia and the Philippines to install, repair test and certify the launch And recovery equipment.



Roger had a great sense of community service. While living in Stratford NJ, he was involved in Boy Scouts, managed and umpired little league baseball with his twin sons. Roger still found time to be a volunteer firefighter with the Stratford Fire Co. He was the engineer on the 100 foot aerial ladder truck with the rank of Lieutenant. In 1973, he was awarded Fireman of the year.



In 1993, Roger and his wife Charlotte settled in Salem, NH., moving from From San Diego to be near family and friends. He was an active member of the Haverhill Seventh Day Adventist Church where he served as the head deacon and treasurer.



Family members include his loving wife of 65 years Charlotte (Lees) Albert of Salem NH., His son Bruce and wife Terry of Northfield, NJ., Daughter Debra Davis of Salem, NH. Daughter Carolyn McKinney Ashford and husband Bob of Hudson, NH., Roger was predeceased by his son Brian in 1977 while serving in the U.S. Army, four grandchildren Shawn Albert, Scott and Ashley McKinney and Brianna Davis Caron. And his brother Norman of Shirley, MA. Roger was predeceased by his brother Conrad and Andre Albert.



A private family burial will be in the spring.



In lieu of flowers Roger requests memorial to be given to one of his favorite charities: St. Jude Hospital, Shriners Hospital s or Amazing Facts (A Christian Evangelism Program) P.O. Box 1058, Roseville, CA. 95678 8058. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019