Roger P. Fontaine, 89, of Leominster, MA passed away quietly on June 27, 2019, after a long illness.



He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Imelda Fontaine, first wife Elizabeth (Barry) Fontaine and 4 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife Anne (Moeckley) White-Fontaine of Leominster; 3 sons: Mark Fontaine and his wife Deb of Leominster, Scott Fontaine and his wife Morisa of Boynton Beach, FL, and Tim Fontaine and his wife Lisa of Ashburnham. He is also survived by a sister Pauline Suprenant of Fiskdale, MA as well as 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by two stepsons, Reverend John White and his wife Sally of Dudley, MA and Jim White and his wife Tanya of Somerville.



Roger attended St. Cecilia's School and St. Bernard's High School where he excelled in football. He was named to the Worcester County All Star team. After high school he continued to play football semi-pro for the Leominster Lions. He also excelled at baseball and hockey and his sons are proud that he scored a goal at Boston Garden.



Roger served in the U. S. Navy Reserves as a repairmen first class.



He was a competitive pistol shooter and he represented Massachusetts at the National Championships at Camp Perry, Ohio for many years. He was a lifetime member of Leominster Sportsman Association where he also served as president.



Roger worked as a toolmaker at Banner Mold for many years.



Roger was happiest when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren and great-grandchild. He was also a lifelong passionate outdoorsman who enjoyed time in the woods with his dogs.



The family would to thank Fitchburg Health Care Nursing Home-3 West Unit for their compassionate treatment and loving care.



The Mass will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Cecilia's Parish, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help fight ALS at alsa.org or Alzheimer's. Burial will be at St. Cecilia's Cemetery, 99 St. Cecilia Street, Leominster on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.







