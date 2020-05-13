LeominsterRoger Y. Cormier, 88, of Leominster, passed away on May 4, 2020 from Covid-19. He was born in Fitchburg, a son of the late Henry and Eugenie (Leger) Cormier.Roger proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, until his honorable discharge in 1955. Roger spent his career in Construction, he will be greatly missed.He is survived by his sons, Karl Henry Cormier and his wife Nancy, Roger Morris Cormier and his wife Darlene, Jon Arthur Cormier, and a daughter, Genie Lora Larson and her husband Tom; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.Roger was predeceased by two brothers and a sister, as well as his daughter Ann Marie in 1983.CormierBurial will be in the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon at a later date.