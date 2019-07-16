of Fitchburg; 93



Fitchburg



Roland A. Gagnon, 93 of Fitchburg died July 11, 2019 in Health Alliance/Leominster Hospital.



He was born April 27, 1926 in Fitchburg son of Zenon and Agnes S. (Hunt) Gagnon. Roland was a former member of St. Joseph Church in Fitchburg. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Lyman K Swenson and the USS Sloat in the Asiatic Pacific and the Philippine Liberation. Several years ago he had worked for the Crocker Burbank Paper Co.



Roland leaves two sisters; Yvette Landry and her husband Joseph of Fitchburg and Doris Lane and her husband Robert of Leominster, two brothers; Joseph Gagnon of Townsend and David Gagnon and his wife Germaine of Leominster and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Florence Dow of Pepperell.



Gagnon



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10am in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to church. Burial with Military Honors will follow the Mass in St. Joseph Cemetery Fitchburg.



Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home Fitchburg, Stephen Moorcroft Director, is assisting the family with arrangements.







View the online memorial for Roland A. Gagnon Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 16, 2019