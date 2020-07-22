of Ashburnham; 86
Roland E. Raymond, 86, of Ashburnham passed peacefully in his home on Sunday July 19th, after a short battle with cancer.
Roland was the beloved husband of 46 years to Jeanne (Cormier) Raymond who died in 1998. He was the loving father to two daughters, Karen Maguy of Ashburnham and Linda Cormier of Fitchburg and his son Gary Raymond of Fitchburg. Roland was the cherished Pépère to twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was beloved husband of 10 years to Janet (Mickle-Squires) Raymond who died in 2013; stepfather to Karen Connelly of Westminster, and Michael Squires of Tewksbury. He leaves his sister, Theresa Bujold Quinn of Florida, his brother John Raymond of Florida and was the brother of the late Leo Raymond.
Roland was born in Fitchburg, a son of Lionel and Marie (Basque) Raymond.
He was a lifelong member of Saint Joseph Parish and PTA in Fitchburg and later attended Saint Denis Church of Ashburnham.
He was a former owner and operator of Fairway Construction in Fitchburg, where he worked his entire life starting in his teenage years.
He enjoyed playing golf, cards and spending time at the beach in Maine.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roland's memory may be made to UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital Radiation and Oncology, 275 Nichols Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funereal Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
