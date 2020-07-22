1/1
Roland E. Raymond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Ashburnham; 86

ASHBURNHAM

Roland E. Raymond, 86, of Ashburnham passed peacefully in his home on Sunday July 19th, after a short battle with cancer.

Roland was the beloved husband of 46 years to Jeanne (Cormier) Raymond who died in 1998. He was the loving father to two daughters, Karen Maguy of Ashburnham and Linda Cormier of Fitchburg and his son Gary Raymond of Fitchburg. Roland was the cherished Pépère to twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was beloved husband of 10 years to Janet (Mickle-Squires) Raymond who died in 2013; stepfather to Karen Connelly of Westminster, and Michael Squires of Tewksbury. He leaves his sister, Theresa Bujold Quinn of Florida, his brother John Raymond of Florida and was the brother of the late Leo Raymond.

Roland was born in Fitchburg, a son of Lionel and Marie (Basque) Raymond.

He was a lifelong member of Saint Joseph Parish and PTA in Fitchburg and later attended Saint Denis Church of Ashburnham.

He was a former owner and operator of Fairway Construction in Fitchburg, where he worked his entire life starting in his teenage years.

He enjoyed playing golf, cards and spending time at the beach in Maine.

Raymond

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roland's memory may be made to UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital Radiation and Oncology, 275 Nichols Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funereal Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Roland E. Raymond


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Thinking of all you at this difficult time and wishing you the healing powers of many beautiful memories. We thoroughly enjoyed the time we spent with Rollie, a very special person.

Love,
Maggie & Eddie
Maggie Carrick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved