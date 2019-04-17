of Sterling STERLING Roland J. Marcotte, 88, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sterling Village. Roland was born on May 23,1930 in Fitchburg, the son of the late Joseph and Alexina (Boudreau) Marcotte. He is survived by his wife of sixty four years, Gloria (Guilmette) Marcotte, three daughters, Denise Bastien and her husband, Michael of Fitchburg, Barbara Leger and her husband, Gary of Leominster, Catherine Pianka and her husband, Mark of Wales, MA., one son, James Marcotte of Worcester, grandchildren, Kevin and Stephen Bastien, and wife Amanda, Megan Leger, Adam and Andrew Pianka, great-granddaughters, Michelle, Lynsi and Sydnee Bastien, one sister, Irene LaPierre of Maryland.



He is predeceased by his great-grandson, Jacob Bastien, sisters, Yvonne Barrette, Cecile Morrell and Leonie Andrews.



Roland was a 1948 graduate of St Bernard's High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany. He received the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).



Roland worked for over forty years for the State of Massachusetts Department of Public Works retiring as supervisor in 1991.



He loved golf, playing cards, especially cribbage and horseshoes. He was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He and his wife Gloria enjoyed living in Haines City, Florida for nineteen years, returning to Massachusetts in December of 2016.



His family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers at Sterling Village for their exceptional and compassionate care during the last two years and also to Trinity Hospice. MARCOTTE A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 24, in St. Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon.



Calling hours are from 5-7 PM, on Tuesday, April 23, at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.







View the online memorial for Roland J. Marcotte Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary