Roland L. Dionne
Roland L. Dionne born Dec. 9, 1926 in Jaffrey, N.H. died Aug 7, 2019 in Lansdowne, VA. Son of Arthur & Celia (Dhuaime) Dionne; graduated from Conant High School and joined the Navy, serving in the Pacific on the LST-824 during WW-II. Married Eva (Antognoni) of Winchendon, MA. He was employed as a designer at GE in Fitchburg, MA. for 30 years, Retired in 1987. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and life member of V.F.W & . He enjoyed dancing, traveling and camping.
Roland was predeceased by his wife Eva (2013) and his sisters, Lorena Dugdale, Jeanette McCarten and a brother Arthur Dionne, all of Keene, NH. He leaves behind a daughter, Debra (John) Coolack of Succasunna, NJ.; a son, Gary (Catherine) of Elk Park, NC.; two granddaughters, Danielle (John) Sullivan; Antonia (Jesse) Cade; two great-grandchildren, Anthony & Mackenzie Sullivan; and 4 step grandsons; John, Derek, Jason & Tim Coolack.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held on September, 27, 2019, from 6-9 pm at the Lansdowne Woods clubhouse, 19375 Magnolia Grove Sq., Lansdowne, VA. 20176.
His ashes will be interned at a later date at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon MA., during a private family ceremony.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019