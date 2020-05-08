formerly of Fitchburg, Harvard,Winchendon and Westminster,WINCHENDONRoland O. Martineau, 96, formerly of Fitchburg, Harvard, Winchendon and Westminster, died peacefully Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner.He was born in Leominster on April 22, 1924, son of the late Leon and Blandine (Beland) Martineau and lived in Fitchburg for many years, where he raised his family. In recent years, he had lived in Harvard until moving to Winchendon and then Westminster.Roland had worked as a welder at Fitchburg Welding for 28 years until his retirement at the age of 62. He later worked part time for another ten years. Roland proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during World War Two. He enjoyed flying model airplanes and was an avid golfer. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Winchendon and was a former member of St. Theresa's Church in Harvard.His wife, Lucille (Leger) Martineau, died in 2012. He leaves four sons, Ronald Martineau and his wife Carol of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Peter Martineau and his wife Linda of Westminster, Jeffrey Martineau and his wife Lynn of Spencer and James Martineau and his wife Mary of Winchendon; twelve grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandson.MartineauPrivate funeral services will be held in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. A live webcast can be viewed by providing the funeral home with one's email address.Burial will be in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.Memorial donations may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472.