Mesa, AZ
Romeo A. Rivard, 90, of Mesa, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home with his loving children. He was born June 9, 1930, son of the late Delina (L'Ecuyer) and Hubert Rivard. He lived most of his life in Fitchburg, MA until he relocated to Arizona. He graduated from St. Bernard's HS Class of 1948 where he met and married the love of his life Elizabeth (Spelios). They were together nearly 45 years before her passing in 1990.
Romeo is survived by his three children: Richard Rivard and his wife Joanne of Fitchburg, Michelle Rivard, with whom he lived in Mesa, AZ. and Lisa Steinbring-Riffle and her husband Ron of Chandler, AZ.
He is also survived by his sister Claire Bedard of Westminster, his grandchildren Aaron Somma, Kristine (Rivard) VanWesten, Jeremy Steinbring, Justin Steinbring, Jennifer Doughty and great-grandchildren Grace and Lauren Somma, Kylee and James VanWesten, and Kyle Fisher as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Hubie, who was his hero; a gentle, sweet granddaughter, Karen (Rivard) Williams; his brother-in-law Peter Spelios whom he cared for over many years, as well as his wonderful son-in-law of 32 years, Michael Steinbring.
Romeo and Elizabeth built their life in Fitchburg and spent many inseparable years with their closest high school friends: Louie/Flo, Arthur/Lorraine, Don/Margie, Rose/Al. Romeo often described some of his best memories of card playing, laughter to tears and travel with these life-long friends. He often recalled the times they all spent raising their families together. He loved the beach and despite not knowing how to swim he built many swimming pools for his family's enjoyment. He was well traveled including trips through much of Europe.
Romeo was a talented, avid baseball player for both St. Bernard's and St. Joe's Club. While he was recruited to join minor league baseball and offered a full baseball scholarship to Notre Dame, he chose to stay local following in his father's footsteps becoming a life-long paper maker who worked for the local Fitchburg mills, Crocker, Weyerhaeuser, and James River before retirement. He had fond memories of his years working, with many great stories. Romeo enjoyed daily gatherings with Cleghorn friends/co-workers at the diner for many years even after retiring. He was grateful that he shared so much time socializing with these men and enjoyed having a reserved seat.
In his leisure, he attended and cheered on his children and grandchildren at their sporting events from hours in ice hockey rinks to baseball fields near and far. He tirelessly followed the Red Sox and enjoyed watching Patriots football as a true Boston fan.
The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Larry Weinrauch, Cardiologist and his nurse Judy in Boston who are responsible for the outstanding care and attention that gave Romeo a long comfortable life over these past 40 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a continuation of research for heart/diabetes by donating in Romeo's name to Joslin Diabetes Renal Center, specifically c/o of: Dr. Robert Stanton for research performed by Dr. Larry Weinrauch, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA. 02215 or online at https://everloved.com/life-of/romeo-rivard/
