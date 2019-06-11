FITCHBURG



Ronald B. Bunker, 66, of 19 Hartland Avenue, died peacefully Friday morning, June 7, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare.



He was born in No. Hollywood, CA on January 6, 1953, son of the late Bellamar and Lydia M. (Rios) Bunker and grew up in Georgia, where he graduated from high school. Ron had lived in Fitchburg for 6 years after living in Billerica for several years.



Ron had worked as a bus driver for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for 25 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and traveling and playing tennis in his younger years.



Ron proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He served two tours of duty and was awarded the Air Force Longevity Award Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Duty Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal.



He leaves two sons, Timothy Bunker and his wife Maria of Billerica and Bruce Bunker and his wife Tina of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren; his significant other, Jacqueline Saxman of Fitchburg and her son Shawn Downing, and his former wife Mary Ann Bunker of Lowell.



Military funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.



Memorial donations may be made to Post #30, 121 Rollstone Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.



