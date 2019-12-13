|
Ronald E. Storro, 83 years old of Leominster, left us to be with the Lord, after a brief illness on December 10th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Carole M. (Nowak) Storro; 4 sons Ron Storro and his wife Kim of Leominster, Greg Storro and his wife Kathy of Leominster, Todd Storro and his wife Jackie of New Boston, NH and Ryan Storro and his wife Carole of Peterborough, NH; sister Phyliss Catorio of Lunenburg; 9 grandchildren Chris Storro and his wife Kate, Jordan Siegmann and her husband Adam, Brett Storro, Nikki Storro, Katie Storro, Stephanie Storro, Zack Storro, Carly Storro and Hunter Storro; and a great grandson Sam. His first wife Nancy (Belliveau) Storro died in 1983.
Ron was born in Worcester on February 21, 1936, son of Gerald and Genenine (Zaremba) Storro and had lived in Leominster most of his life. He was a Leominster Firefighter for several years before retiring in 1974. He then worked in the construction industry for many years. He was long time member of St. Cecilia's Parish and of Hose 4 in Leominster.
Ron was a proud Grandpa to nine wonderful grandchildren and proud Great Grandpa! He was a dedicated family man, nothing made him happier than cooking for the Christmas get together and watching his grandkids eat.
Ron loved to read and was knowledgeable about many subjects from history and travel to nature. He enjoyed traveling the four corner's of the world with Carole, spending time at the Cape and watching his grandchildren's sporting events and shows.
Ron was one of the most able men with his hands. He was skilled at everything he tried. Anyone who knew him was in awe of the size of his hands and what those hands could create or fix just about anything!
Ron's funeral service will held on Monday, December 16th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 12 noon in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16th prior to the mass from 10 -11:30 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
