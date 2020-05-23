Local singer and songwriter
Fitchburg - Ronald F. Cormier, 75, of Fitchburg, died May 21, 2020, in Webster Manor Nursing Home, Webster, MA, after an illness. He was born September 12, 1944, in Fitchburg, MA, son of the late Alexander and Ozelie (Bastarache) Cormier. He had served in the US Navy from Sept.1961 through Sept. 1965, aboard the USS Fiske and attained rank of SN. He received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Ronald had worked as a welder and shipper for Simonds Industries, Fitchburg, for 33 1/2 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, 3rd Order St. Francis Society, Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph's, volunteering his services, doing gigs with his brother Denis at assisted living centers, nursing homes and for senior citizen's singing Golden Oldies and Classical Country. He also enjoyed writing songs and singing on the radio with Gene LaVerne. He also enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by four brothers; Richard Cormier of Leominster, George Cormier of Tulsa, OK, Denis Cormier of Gardner, MA, Jean-Paul Cormier of Lady Lake, FL, along with two sisters; Lorraine Infantino of Lady Lake, FL and Charline Crocker of Fitchburg, MA.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by five sisters; Rita Shattuck of CT, Elva Lussier of Leominster, MA, and Dorrilla LeBlanc of Fitchburg,Yvette Cormier and Pauline Cormier, and four brothers; Ulysse Cormier, Gerard Cormier, Roger Cormier and Robert Cormier.
Funeral Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Ronald's memory may be sent to, Catholic Charities of the donor's choice.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 23, 2020.