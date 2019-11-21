|
Leominster, Boston
Ronald F. Myers, 67 passed away November 14, 2019 at Leominster Hospital. He was born September 09, 1952 to the parents of the late James Myers and Ida (Gallman) Myers. Ronald served his community as a Boston Police officer for over thirty two years. He proudly served as one of the first black police offersers in South Boston.
Ronald is survived by his wife Komeekco Myers, three sons Ronald Myers Jr., Todd Kent, Anthony McMahan, five daughters Alicia Myers Young and her husband Curtis Young Sr., Tasha Cardwell, Kikco McMahan, Tamicka Brown and Jessica Dawn, four brothers Vincent Myers, Wayne Myers and sister in law Carol, Walter Myers and sister-in-law Beverly, Steven Myers, and sister-in-law Carolyn. Eight grandchildren Patrick Dottin, Alana Young, Curtis Young, Adrianna Myers, Jasiah Brewington, Jacob Holmes, Noah Medina, Curtis Dawn, D'Shaun Dawn, seven great-grandchildren Akailah Dottin, Priscilla Dottin, Curtis Dawn Jr., Kaiya Dawn, D'Shaun Dawn Jr., D'Karl Dawn, and LonDynn Dawn. Ronald was an active member of the Police Athletic League. He had many interest such as playing basketball, coaching and being a referee. He enjoyed being an active member of the Community Center at the Tobin Gym.
A visitation will be on Friday November 22 at 10:00am and services from 11:00- 12:30 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave. Mattapan. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at 357 Main Street, Leominster MA. The Bosk funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019