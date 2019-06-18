formerly of Shirley; 97



SHIRLEY



Ronald Francis Gionet, 97, of Santa Anna, CA formerly of Shirley, died May 15, 2019.



Mr. Gionet was born in Shirley, February 16, 1922, one of 14 children born to Francis and Mary (Hachey) Gionet and grew up in Shirley. During WW II he served his country in the United States Army.



For much of his career Mr. Gionet worked in the automobile paint and body industry in Garden Grove, CA.



His wife, Alice (Marshall) Gionet died in 1989.



He leaves his son, R. David Gionet of Lake Forest, CA; a daughter, Linda Gionet of Santa Anna, CA; a brother, Norman Gionet of Winchendon and a sister, Annette Reese.



He was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Kristoferson of Garden Grove, CA. He was the brother of t the late Raymond Gionet, Sylvia Rakip, Beatrice Lambert, Gloria Sullivan and Millie Cormier.



Gionet



Graveside service with military honors will be held 1 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Shaker Road, Shirley.



The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.











View the online memorial for Ronald Francis Gionet Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary