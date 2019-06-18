Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Cemetery
Shaker Road
Shirley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gionet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Francis Gionet


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Francis Gionet Obituary
formerly of Shirley; 97

SHIRLEY

Ronald Francis Gionet, 97, of Santa Anna, CA formerly of Shirley, died May 15, 2019.

Mr. Gionet was born in Shirley, February 16, 1922, one of 14 children born to Francis and Mary (Hachey) Gionet and grew up in Shirley. During WW II he served his country in the United States Army.

For much of his career Mr. Gionet worked in the automobile paint and body industry in Garden Grove, CA.

His wife, Alice (Marshall) Gionet died in 1989.

He leaves his son, R. David Gionet of Lake Forest, CA; a daughter, Linda Gionet of Santa Anna, CA; a brother, Norman Gionet of Winchendon and a sister, Annette Reese.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Kristoferson of Garden Grove, CA. He was the brother of t the late Raymond Gionet, Sylvia Rakip, Beatrice Lambert, Gloria Sullivan and Millie Cormier.

Gionet

Graveside service with military honors will be held 1 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Shaker Road, Shirley.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.





View the online memorial for Ronald Francis Gionet
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now