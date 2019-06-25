of Fitchburg



Ronald G. Lory, 69, passed away on Sunday, June 23, in the Blaire House of Tewksbury. He was born on March 31, 1950, in Indianapolis, IN, a son of the late Louis F. and Mary L. (Mitchell) Lory. Ronald was the husband of the late Frances (Infantino) Lory who passed in 2018.



He is survived by his daughter, Monique Stevens and her husband, Christopher of Newburyport, his siblings, Jerry Lory and his wife, Marlene of Greenwood, IN, Mike Lory and his wife, Donna of Indianapolis, IN, Pat Weimer and her husband, Michael of Indianapolis, IN, Bob Lory and his wife, Sheryl of Lebanon, IN, grandchildren, Mia and Brady Stevens of Newburyport, goddaughter, Danielle LaPlante and her daughter, Cailin LaPlante of Fitchburg and many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Lory served his country in the U.S. ARMY for fourteen years and was medically retired. Upon his retirement he then worked for Cains and Coca Cola Companies.



His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren at Disney World and going to arcades.



Calling hours are from 4-6pm, on Sunday, June 30, with a prayer service to be held at 6:00pm, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.







