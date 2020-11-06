FitchburgRonald J. Cormier, Sr., 80, of Fitchburg passed away peacefully at his home on November 5, surrounded by his family.He was born in Fitchburg on December 25, 1939, a son of the late Adelard and Blanche (Dupuis) Cormier Marchand. He graduated from Saint Bernard's High School and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge. Ronald worked in his family's business, Cormier Catering, which his mother established in 1939. He spent his career working as a Paper Maker, but he was most proud and humbled by his work in hospice care. He was a kind, compassionate and social man; he will be greatly missed.He was a Cadillac enthusiast, who enjoyed horse racing, boxing, and watching New England sports – especially the Red Sox.He is survived by his four sons, Craig Cormier and fiancé Tricia Doiron of Fitchburg, Stephen Cormier and wife Heidi of Fitchburg, Ronald J. Cormier, Jr., and wife Kim of Ashburnham, Keith Cormier and wife Yumi of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Krystie Cormier, Alex Cormier, Camdin Norton, Kasey Dziel, Brittany Cormier, Julia Cormier, Ryan Normile, Christopher Cormier, Nicholas Cormier, Stephanie Silva, Jamie Mangiacotti and Dean Mangiacotti; three great grandchildren, Cayden and Anayilah Cormier, and Nico Silva; a sister, Claudette Cormier; several nieces and nephews; his former wife Michelle Rivard, and his loyal loving dog, Missy.Ronald was predeceased by his wife Florence (Altieri) Cormier in 1992, and his grandson Joshua Cormier in June, 2020, two sisters, Lorraine Morand and Connie Kane, and his best friend, "Charlie Boy".CormierCalling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Wednesday November 11, from 5-7pm. The funeral will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, November 12, at 10am. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster, MA 01453.