Devoted Husband, Father and Papa
Leominster
Ronald Joseph Gallant of Leominster, MA, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 81 from complications due to heart disease.
Ron was born in Leominster, MA on May 12, 1939, to father Willie Gallant and mother Irma Richard, both of Canada. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and love of his life Patricia (Palermo) Gallant, his daughter Pamela (Gallant) Richard of Leominster, and her significant other Robert Alex, grandson Matthew Richard and granddaughter Danielle Richard of Leominster, and his sister Elaine Quigley, along with several nieces and nephews.
Ron is predeceased by two brothers, George and Paul Gallant as well as three sisters, Joan (Gallant) Beaudet, Lorraine (Gallant) Boisse and Theresa (Gallant) Caissey.
As a young man Ron worked at Fort Devens Base in Ayer, MA as a barber. He kept up his license until the later years. He gave both his grandchildren their first haircut. Although his granddaughter may not have been as pleased with the results, as his forte was buzz cuts.
He later put himself through college and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Boston University. He spent most of his working career as a supervisor, in the Metals Fabrication Business at Digital Equipment Corporation in Marlboro finishing up his career as a software specialist in licensing @ HP.
In his spare time he liked to play golf and complete crossword puzzles. He was the treasurer at the Knights of Columbus for many years where he and his wife partook in many parties and events. What he loved most in life and considers his greatest accomplishment was his family. In a nutshell his family was his "whole world". He was the most loving husband, father, and papa anyone could ever ask for. He would often go without to give to those who called him husband, Dad, and Papa. Disney was a home away from home with the family while his grandchildren grew up.
Matthew and Danielle were his pride and joy. He was so happy to have been able to watch them grow to adulthood. He wouldn't think twice about telling you about them if you happen to bump into him.
Calling Hours
Calling hours will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA. A Family Celebration of Life will be held at noon in the funeral home.
Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Ron's memory to: American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or to www.heart.org
.
To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Ronald J. Gallant