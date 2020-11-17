LeominsterRonald J. Griffin, 65, retired Leominster Firefighter, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at UMass Medical Center- Clinton Hospital from complications of ALS and dementia with his family by his side.He was born in Leominster on December 19, 1954 a son of the late James and Barbara (Kellogg) Griffin. Ron attended local schools and graduated from Leominster High School in 1973. He went on to Leominster Trade to study electronics. He then started his career as an electrician and eventually went to work for Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard before becoming a firefighter with the City of Leominster in July of 1983. Ron was assigned to Headquarters as the Engine 4 driver on Group 3 for many years until his retirement in January of 2012. Ron held membership in the Hose 4 Association, Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts and International Association of Firefighters.Ron loved spending time with his family at his home as well as going on vacation.He leaves behind many that will miss him dearly including his beloved wife of 44 years, Sharon M. (Guichard) Griffin, his children, Julie Griffin Warner and her husband, Jason of Ashby and Thomas Ronald Griffin of Leominster, his siblings, Patrick Griffin of Leominster, Patricia Matthews and her husband, Gary of Leominster, Kathleen Rollo and her husband, Brian of Mason, NH, Robert Griffin and his wife, Lynn of Leominster, James Griffin and his wife, Sharon of Texas, Beverly Griffin of Leominster and John Griffin and his wife, Thea of Leominster; several nieces , nephews, extended family members and many close friends.Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother, George Griffin.GriffinCalling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.Funeral service and burial will be private.Ron's family asks that memorial donations be considered to The ALS Organization, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, Ma 02062 or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406