Ronald J. Saudelli

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Ronald J. Saudelli, 61 years old, of Leominster died Monday, February 25, 2019, in his home after an illness. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Suzanne A. (Lachance) Saudelli; his mother Rita (Darr) Saudelli Kinsella and her husband Michael Kinsella of Leominster, 2 sisters Rhonda Lemoine and her husband Aime of Leominster and Robin Kowesky and her husband Rick of Leominster; 2 brothers Randall Saudelli and his wife Cathy of Ashburnham and Ricardo Saudelli and his wife Jennifer of Leominster; his uncle Robert Saudelli of Leominster, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Ronald A. Saudelli.



Ronald was born in Leominster on December 5, 1957 and was a life long resident. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1976 and had worked in the warehouse for A&E Distributors in Leominster for many years. He was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster. Ronald was an avid New England Patriots fan, enjoyed collecting football cards, fishing, playing bocce and shooting darts.



SAUDELLI - A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 9th, at 11 am, in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. There are no calling hours. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary