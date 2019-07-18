Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Matthews Obituary
Ronald L. Matthews

Ronald L. Matthews. 53, of Fitchburg, MA, died peacefully at UMass Medical center after a short illness on Monday July 1st. Ron gave the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation and in doing so was able to save four lives and benefitted countless others. Ron leaves behind two sons Christian & Aiden, his Mother Mildred and three sisters, Tracy, Sharon & Bernadette all of Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation on Rons behalf.

Memorial Service to be held at Liberty Place- 500 Atlantic Ave., Leominster, August 10th, 11am in the Library.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.