Ronald L. Matthews
Ronald L. Matthews. 53, of Fitchburg, MA, died peacefully at UMass Medical center after a short illness on Monday July 1st. Ron gave the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation and in doing so was able to save four lives and benefitted countless others. Ron leaves behind two sons Christian & Aiden, his Mother Mildred and three sisters, Tracy, Sharon & Bernadette all of Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation on Rons behalf.
Memorial Service to be held at Liberty Place- 500 Atlantic Ave., Leominster, August 10th, 11am in the Library.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 18, 2019