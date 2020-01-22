|
|
of Leominster, US Navy Vet; 72
Ronald (Socks) LeBlanc of Leominster, died January 19, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side at the age of 72.
Ron was born August 19, 1947, in Fitchburg, son of Theresa Mercier and the late Clarence LeBlanc. Ron served in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. Following discharge from the Navy, Ron owned and operated a carpet and flooring installation business for several years. He later went on to work as a driver for A&E Distributors for 26 years alongside many who became lifelong friends. Ronald's favorite passion was his seasonal residence in Old Orchard Beach, Maine where he enjoyed summers with his grandchildren and family. Sundays during football season you would find him with his friends at Hot Shotz enjoying a few cold ones and of course cheering for the Patriots.
Ron is survived by his mother Theresa Mercier, his wife of 42 years Susan (Carabba) LeBlanc, his three daughters Sonya and her husband Ron Thomas, Michelle and her husband Ron Fearon, Melissa Mazzaferro and her partner Michael Fusco, his son Joseph Brady and his Partner Kim Harmon, three brothers Allan LeBlanc, Tracy Mercier and his wife Dwana and Gary LeBlanc, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and aunts, and uncles.
He was predeceased by his brother John Mercier, a nephew Kevin Holden, his daughter-in-law Donna Brady, his grandparents Aldric and Delia LeBlanc and Harry and Florence Collecchi all of whom who he held very close to his heart. Of course, we could not leave out his best buddy, Reed Pelletier, who we know was waiting to greet him.
LeBlanc
A service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27 in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA.
Calling hours are from 2-4 on Sunday, January 26 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
View the online memorial for Ronald (Socks) LeBlanc
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020