Ronald P. Dyer, 89, of Leominster, died January 28, 2020, in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster. He was born July 3, 1930, in Laconia, NH, son of the late George and Virginia (Marchand) Dyer. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class. He received his Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree both in Political Science. Mr Dyer was an elementary school teacher with the Ashburnham Public School System. He was a member of St. Leos Church.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara A. (O'Mara) Dyer, two sons; Stephen Dyer and his wife Kathy Deickler of Lincoln, MA and David Dyer of Athol, MA.
Ronald's Committal Service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm, in Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street Winchendon, MA. All are welcome to come. Wright-Roy Funeral Home 109 West Street is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to; National Parks Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave, NW, Suite 200 Washington, D.C. 20005, , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations 350 South Huntington, Ave Boston, MA 02130.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020