Ronald R. Bujold

(1953 - 2019)



WESTMINSTER - Ronald (Ron) Raymond Bujold, 65, of Westminster, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 2, 2019 while in Louisiana.



Ron was born in Fitchburg on December 12, 1953 to Theresa (Raymond) Bujold and the late Robert Bujold.



He was a member of the Fitchburg High School Class of 1973. After graduation, Ron worked alongside his father in construction, and he was a talented finish carpenter. He took pride in passing his skill, knowledge, and passion along to his two sons. Ron successfully owned and operated Westminster Millwork for more than 30 years.



An avid sports fan, Ron excelled at hockey during his high school years and enjoyed baseball and football. He later coached his sons as they shared in his love for hockey, and he was his daughter's biggest fan when she joined the girls' hockey team. Ron also loved playing bocce, competing at the Leominster Italian American Club.



Ron's greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. He loved hosting large gatherings where he prepared special feasts on his outdoor stone grill, followed by a game of bocce on the court he built to share. For the last six years, Ron - lovingly known as "Bub-bub" and "Pépé" - cherished his time with his three grandchildren.



Along with his mother, Ron leaves behind his wife Margaret (Burke) Bujold; son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Laura Bujold of Sherborn; son Robert Bujold of Westminster; daughter Margaux Bujold of Louisiana; three grandchildren, Evelyn, Marcus, and Burke; and two sisters, Roberta Marien of Florida and Janice Gesner of Clinton. He was predeceased by his brother Charles Bujold, who died in 2011.



BUJOLD - A Catholic mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 16 in St. Edwards the Confessor Church, 10 Church Street, Westminster, MA. Burial will be held privately in Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date. There are no calling hours.