Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Leo's Cemetery,
Leominster, MA
Rosario Pancare Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Rosario Pancare, 98 years old, of Leominster, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester. He is survived by his daughter Julie M. Curtis and her husband Robert of Fitchburg; 2 sons John J. Pancare and his wife Janis of Sterling and Joseph Pancare and his wife Terri of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren Christopher Curtis of Boston, John Pancare of Manhattan, NY, Michelle Szczotka of Michigan and Cortlyn Verge of Leominster; and 2 great granddaughters Evelyn Szczotka and Kailynne Ford. He was predeceased by his wife Clarice (Moquin) Pancare in 2004; 4 brothers Leonard, Domenic, James and John Pancare; 4 sisters Philomena Novak, Teresa Marrone, Beatrice Bunnell and Mary Deroy.

Rosario was born in Leominster, on April 2, 1921, son of Giovanni and Rose (Spadafore) Pancare and was a life long resident. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1940, where was an excellent athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball at Leominster High. Rosario served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and received a Purple Heart. He owned and operated Leominster Appliance Co. for many years. He was a former member of Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster and also enjoyed playing tennis. Rosario loved to sail and swim at Lake Shirley, where he had a summer home. He enjoyed cooking and a good bottle of wine.

Pancare

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Sept. 6th is at 11:30 am in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019
