Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM




Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
84 Salem Street
Fitchburg, MA

Resources
Rose C. Renda (Cicala) 99


1920 - 2019
Rose C. Renda (Cicala) 99
Lifelong member of

St. Anthony of Padua Church

Fitchburg

Rose C. (Cicala) Renda, 99, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Highlands after an illness. She was married for 42 years to the late John Renda who died in 1985.

She leaves one son, Joseph B. Renda and his wife Judy of Leominster; one daughter-in-law, Sheila Renda of Fitchburg; six grandchildren, Matthew Renda and his wife Lucia, Jonathan Renda and his wife Maria, Jason Renda and his wife Jessica, Seth Renda, Adam Renda and Kate Renda; one sister, Mary A Cicala of Fitchburg.

She is predeceased by a son, Philip J. Renda in 2018; two brothers, Louis Cicala and Anthony Cicala and three sisters, Palma Maggio, Josephine R. Cicala and Jenny T. Haggerty.

Rose was born in Fitchburg on April 9, 1920, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Vincenza (DiSalvo) Cicala and was a 1938 graduate of Fitchburg High School.

Renda

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA.

Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.

Calling Hours will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.




Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 6, 2019
