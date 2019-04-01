Rose M. Ramondelli

of Fitchburg



FITCHBURG - Rose M. Ramondelli, 75, of Fitchburg died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Highlands after an illness. She was born in Fitchburg, daughter of the late Constantino and Carol (Mitola) Ramondelli, where she lived most of her life.



She leaves her loving sisters, Carol McWilliams and her husband Jim, Connie and her wife Debbie Bondy, a special cousin, Susan Larkin, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Maryann Desgroseilliers, her brother Sam Ramondelli and her longtime companion, "Ray C" Chalifoux.



Rose had been a credit manager for the former Sears Roebuck of Fitchburg and G. Fox in Hartford, CT.



She will be remembered for her kindness, her caring ways, her openness and friendliness to all she met. She loved the staff at the Highlands in Fitchburg. Rose became part of a larger family there due to the loving, compassionate care she received.



RAMONDELLI - Rose's Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, April 3rd, from the Masciarelli Family Funeral Home, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg with a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM, at St. Anthony's Church. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tuesday, April 2 from 5 to 7 PM Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2019