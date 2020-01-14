|
Rose M. (Chillemi) St. Pierre, 84, a lifelong resident of Fitchburg, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
Rose was born in Fitchburg, on November 26, 1935, a daughter of the late Francesco and Lorenza (Chiofalo) Chillemi and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1953.
Rose had worked in the quality control department of the Renauld International Company. Prior to that she worked at Foster Grants and Magnus Metal.
She was a member of St. Camillus Parish and enjoyed Hallmark movies, rooting for the local sports teams and trips to the casinos. Her true love was her family as she cherished her time spent with them.
Her husband of 57 years, Joseph Henry St. Pierre died in 2014. She leaves her daughter Ann M. Pires and her husband Matthew of Fitchburg; her two grandchildren Adam Pires and Owen Pires; a sister, Frances Payne and her husband, Dennis, of Chesapeake VA and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Antoinette Miles and two brothers, Salvatore Chillemi and Domenic Chillemi.
A private service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Please visit www.andersonfuneral.com for further information or to leave an online condolence.
