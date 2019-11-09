Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA
Rose Tedd
Rose Mary (Grimley) Tedd


1947 - 2019
Rose Mary (Grimley) Tedd Obituary
of Leominster; 72

LEOMINSTER

Rose Mary (Grimley) Tedd, 72, passed away on November 7, in Leominster Hospital. Rose was born in Leominster on February 15, 1947, a daughter of the late John and Lonia (Malley) Grimley. She was a graduate of Leominster High School. For 30 years Rose was the friendly face behind the counter at Bourbeau's Market in Leominster, happily serving customers until her retirement.

Family meant the world to Rose; she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchild. Always an avid reader, she would often be seen on her many trips to the Leominster Library.

She is survived by her children, Ron Tedd and his fiancé Christine Freeman of Millis, Lisa Tedd of Leominster, and Karen Tedd of Leominster; grandchildren, Tyler Monahan, Liam LeBlanc, McKayla, Ava, and Andrew Kelly; one great grandchild, Jackson Monahan; siblings, James Grimley and wife Connie, Thomas Grimley and wife Carol, and Nancy Oxner, all of Leominster; many nieces and nephews.

Rose was predeceased by her siblings, Patricia Gaudet, Sarah Agnew, John, William, and Edward Grimley.

Tedd

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Tuesday, November 12, from 4-8pm. Burial will be held privately at a later date.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019
