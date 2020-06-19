Rose Morin
1919 - 2020
Lunenburg

Lunenburg- Rose M. (Morin) Morin, 101, long time Lunenburg resident died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Keystone Center Leominster. Rose was born February 27, 1919 in Lunenburg daughter of Gideon and Mary (Paradise) Morin.

Rose had owned her own craft shop for 8 years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling abroad visiting many countries.

Her husband Hector J. Morin died in 1969. She leaves her sons Hector J. Morin Jr. and his loving companion Jane Ray and Emil J. Morin and his wife Elaine M. Morin, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers; Emil, Joseph, Jack and Joseph "Pit" Morin.

At the family's request funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aubuchon-Moorcroft Funeral Home
132 Woodland
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-2355
